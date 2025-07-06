Elon Musk Launches 'America Party' Amidst Rift with Trump

In a surprising development in American politics, billionaire Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political faction, the 'America Party'. The move comes in the wake of a dispute between Musk and former President Donald Trump, which has taken yet another dramatic turn.

Musk's announcement, made through his platform X, criticized Trump's tax bill, claiming it could lead to national bankruptcy. This political maneuver has sent ripples through the financial world, notably affecting Tesla's market operations.

Investors have expressed concern about Musk's divided focus, especially after Azoria Partners halted plans for a Tesla-related fund. The ongoing tension between Musk and Trump raises questions about future political landscapes and economic repercussions.

