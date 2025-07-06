Left Menu

Elon Musk Launches 'America Party' Amidst Rift with Trump

Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party, the 'America Party', following his opposition to Donald Trump's tax bill. Musk's move has prompted investor concern, with implications for Tesla's financial aspects. The ongoing dispute between Musk and Trump continues to impact politics and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:39 IST
Elon Musk

In a surprising development in American politics, billionaire Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political faction, the 'America Party'. The move comes in the wake of a dispute between Musk and former President Donald Trump, which has taken yet another dramatic turn.

Musk's announcement, made through his platform X, criticized Trump's tax bill, claiming it could lead to national bankruptcy. This political maneuver has sent ripples through the financial world, notably affecting Tesla's market operations.

Investors have expressed concern about Musk's divided focus, especially after Azoria Partners halted plans for a Tesla-related fund. The ongoing tension between Musk and Trump raises questions about future political landscapes and economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

