Political Power Plays: Shelar Criticizes Thackeray's Rally
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar criticized speeches by Raj and Uddhav Thackeray at their joint rally, labeling them as irrelevant and misleading. He accused Uddhav of shifting political alliances for power and dismissed the rally as an attempt to divert real issues. Shelar asserted that Marathi is not a political issue for him.
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar delivered a scathing critique of speeches made by Raj and Uddhav Thackeray at their recent joint rally, describing them as irrelevant and factually inaccurate.
According to Shelar, the event's primary objective was political posturing rather than addressing genuine concerns. He accused Uddhav of forming alliances opportunistically to retain power, particularly in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Shelar contended that their rally was intended to divert attention from pressing issues, asserting that Marathi language politics should not serve as a political agenda. He also predicted disappointing outcomes for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its allies in upcoming elections.
