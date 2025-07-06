Left Menu

Smotrich Slams Gaza Aid, Challenges Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the decision to allow aid into Gaza. He argues it aids Hamas, while pressure mounts on PM Netanyahu for a ceasefire. Many criticize the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as talks are set to begin in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:50 IST
Israel's far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has sharply opposed a cabinet decision permitting aid into Gaza, labeling it a "grave mistake" that benefits Hamas. This criticism comes ahead of crucial talks in Washington between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump concerning a potential 60-day Gaza ceasefire.

Smotrich publicly accused Netanyahu of neglecting military compliance with government directives in the ongoing war against Hamas. While he has not threatened to leave the coalition explicitly, Smotrich's comments add pressure to an already tense political climate in Israel, where public demand for a ceasefire is growing.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with the U.N. warning of impending famine for nearly half a million people. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has partially lifted an aid blockade lasting over three months, though further provision remains contentious amid accusations that Hamas diverts aid for military gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

