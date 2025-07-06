Israeli Delegation Heads to Qatar: Hopes for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
An Israeli delegation traveled to Qatar for talks on a possible Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal amid public pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu. While Hamas responded positively to a U.S.-backed proposal, issues like troop withdrawal and humanitarian aid remain contentious, complicating the peace process.
An Israeli delegation departed for Qatar on Sunday to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and potential hostage deal, according to an official statement. This development comes as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a lasting peace in Gaza before his Washington meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Amid growing public demand, Netanyahu faces internal opposition from hardline coalition members against a permanent truce, although figures like Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have voiced support. The Palestinian group Hamas indicated a positive response to a U.S.-endorsed ceasefire proposal, shortly after Trump announced Israel's agreement to finalize a 60-day truce.
Despite progress, challenges persist, including humanitarian aid and troop withdrawal issues, as expressed by a Palestinian official linked to Hamas. While Netanyahu's office deemed Hamas's proposed changes unacceptable, the Israeli delegation's Qatar visit aims to secure hostage releases based on a Qatari proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Team Tactic with Netanyahu: A Historic Strike on Iran
Middle East Reset: Netanyahu's Triumph or Turmoil?
Trump's Cautionary Call to Netanyahu Amid Tensions with Iran
Trump Urges Netanyahu Towards Diplomacy After US Strikes Iran
After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.