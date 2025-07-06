Left Menu

Israeli Delegation Heads to Qatar: Hopes for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

An Israeli delegation traveled to Qatar for talks on a possible Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal amid public pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu. While Hamas responded positively to a U.S.-backed proposal, issues like troop withdrawal and humanitarian aid remain contentious, complicating the peace process.

An Israeli delegation departed for Qatar on Sunday to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and potential hostage deal, according to an official statement. This development comes as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a lasting peace in Gaza before his Washington meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid growing public demand, Netanyahu faces internal opposition from hardline coalition members against a permanent truce, although figures like Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have voiced support. The Palestinian group Hamas indicated a positive response to a U.S.-endorsed ceasefire proposal, shortly after Trump announced Israel's agreement to finalize a 60-day truce.

Despite progress, challenges persist, including humanitarian aid and troop withdrawal issues, as expressed by a Palestinian official linked to Hamas. While Netanyahu's office deemed Hamas's proposed changes unacceptable, the Israeli delegation's Qatar visit aims to secure hostage releases based on a Qatari proposal.

