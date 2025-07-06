Global Flashpoints: News Recap from Floods to Diplomacy

Flash floods in Texas claimed at least 43 lives as rescuers continued searching for missing persons. The floods impacted areas beyond the main disaster site, with local authorities warning that the death toll could rise.

UK police have detained over 20 individuals connected to the banned pro-Palestine activist group. The arrests come after their support for anti-Israel protests, leading to tensions following a recent legal proscription of the group.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Australia reported a surge in antisemitic activities, as stated by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. More than 2,000 incidents were recorded over the past year, raising concerns about communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)