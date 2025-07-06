Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Targets Alleged TMC Misconduct: Names to Be Revealed

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, plans to release names of 50 alleged members of TMC's students' wing said to target women. Accused of being part of the 'bhaipo gang,' their actions are linked to personal grievances, including a known college rape case. TMC denies all allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:40 IST
On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced his intention to disclose fifty names from TMC's students' wing accused of victimizing female students, referencing the controversial rape case in a Kolkata law college.

Adhikari directly tied these individuals to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal's chief minister, highlighting past grievances that led to his departure from TMC in 2020. The leader has organized rallies to coincide with the anniversary of the RG Kar hospital doctor's murder, aiming for justice.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Majumdar dismissed Adhikari's accusations, maintaining the party's zero-tolerance stance towards crimes against women and discrediting his claims as baseless and repetitive.

