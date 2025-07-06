Left Menu

Bangladesh Gears Up for Free and Fair Elections Amid Challenges

The Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs is making 'necessary preparations' for a free and fair election, according to Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. The government aims to curb mob violence incidents while political parties and the Election Commission prepare. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasizes the importance of a clean, peaceful, and inclusive election.

Bangladesh is proactively preparing for upcoming elections, with Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirming efforts are in place to ensure they are free and fair. The government is also focusing on mitigating mob violence, which, despite a decrease, has resurfaced in certain districts.

With six months to go before the elections, authorities emphasize that both political parties and the Election Commission must fulfill their roles to guarantee a credible electoral process. Jahangir Alam dismissed claims of a hostile election environment, asserting that arrangements are progressing as planned.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who succeeded the Awami League government, underscored the interim administration's dedication to delivering a transparent, peaceful, and inclusive electoral event. Continuous efforts are being made to address newly reported outbreaks of violence across specific regions.

