Left Menu

Meenakshi Bahinipati Reappointed: A Strong Voice for Women's Rights in Odisha

Meenakshi Bahinipati has been reappointed as the president of the Congress's women's wing in Odisha. Announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Bahinipati vows to continue her fight for women's justice in the state. She previously served as president of Koraput district Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:22 IST
Meenakshi Bahinipati Reappointed: A Strong Voice for Women's Rights in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Meenakshi Bahinipati has been reappointed as the president of the Congress's women's wing in Odisha, a decision announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. This significant move puts a seasoned leader back at the forefront of women's rights in the state.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das extended his congratulations to Bahinipati. Expressing her gratitude to the party's leadership, Bahinipati emphasized her commitment to championing justice for women, highlighting the ongoing struggles women face regarding safety and dignity.

Bahinipati's experience includes serving as the president of the Koraput district Congress, enhancing her credentials as a dedicated advocate for women's issues. She is married to senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, aligning her with a politically active family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025