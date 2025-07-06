Meenakshi Bahinipati Reappointed: A Strong Voice for Women's Rights in Odisha
Meenakshi Bahinipati has been reappointed as the president of the Congress's women's wing in Odisha. Announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Bahinipati vows to continue her fight for women's justice in the state. She previously served as president of Koraput district Congress.
Meenakshi Bahinipati has been reappointed as the president of the Congress's women's wing in Odisha, a decision announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. This significant move puts a seasoned leader back at the forefront of women's rights in the state.
State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das extended his congratulations to Bahinipati. Expressing her gratitude to the party's leadership, Bahinipati emphasized her commitment to championing justice for women, highlighting the ongoing struggles women face regarding safety and dignity.
Bahinipati's experience includes serving as the president of the Koraput district Congress, enhancing her credentials as a dedicated advocate for women's issues. She is married to senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, aligning her with a politically active family.
