BJP Eyes Expansion in South and East India

BJP President J P Nadda announced the party's focus on gaining influence in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Despite successes in 19 states, Nadda emphasized the importance of expanding BJP’s reach. He credited strong leadership, ideological consistency, and recent accomplishments, like handling the COVID-19 crisis, for their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is setting its sights on expanding its political influence into the regions of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, according to party president J P Nadda. Speaking at a recent event, Nadda pointed to the party's victory in Odisha as a springboard for further growth.

Highlighting the BJP's current dominance across 19 states in India, Nadda emphasized the party's determination to increase this number. He credited their achievements to sustained strong leadership, notably under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to the party's steadfast ideology.

Furthermore, Nadda praised the government's successes, including its COVID-19 response and infrastructural developments, as reflective of the party's commitment to progress. The gathering also marked the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, emphasizing the party's historical roots and enduring principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

