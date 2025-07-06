Left Menu

Global South Urges for Reform at BRICS While India's X Account Restored

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the 'double standards' faced by the Global South at the BRICS Summit, emphasizing the need for reforms in major international bodies such as the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, Reuters' X account, blocked in India, was reinstated after government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:48 IST
Global South Urges for Reform at BRICS While India's X Account Restored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the 'double standards' that often leave the Global South marginalized, despite their significant contributions to the world economy. Modi called for urgent reforms in key international decision-making bodies like the United Nations Security Council.

In a separate incident, the international news agency Reuters had its X account blocked in India for several hours. The account was ultimately restored after the government clarified it had not requested the blocking, demonstrating an interventionist approach to media freedom.

These developments underscore ongoing global discussions over equitable representation and media rights, crucial issues that continue to shape international relations and national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025