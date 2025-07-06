Global South Urges for Reform at BRICS While India's X Account Restored

At the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the 'double standards' that often leave the Global South marginalized, despite their significant contributions to the world economy. Modi called for urgent reforms in key international decision-making bodies like the United Nations Security Council.

In a separate incident, the international news agency Reuters had its X account blocked in India for several hours. The account was ultimately restored after the government clarified it had not requested the blocking, demonstrating an interventionist approach to media freedom.

These developments underscore ongoing global discussions over equitable representation and media rights, crucial issues that continue to shape international relations and national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)