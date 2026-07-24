Venezuela's Definitive ICC Withdrawal Announced

Venezuela has officially informed the United Nations of its decision to exit the International Criminal Court, as announced by Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia. The government cited a perceived geographical bias within the court, asserting that it disproportionately affects countries in the Global South, especially those in Africa and Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:52 IST
Venezuela's Definitive ICC Withdrawal Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela has taken a decisive step by formally notifying the United Nations of its plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on Friday.

The withdrawal decision arises from dissatisfaction with what the Venezuelan government views as a 'geographical bias' in ICC proceedings. According to their claims, the court has been unjustly targeting countries in the Global South, with a particular focus on regions like Africa and Latin America.

This move highlights ongoing tensions regarding perceived inequalities within international judicial processes, raising questions about fairness and representation on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026