Venezuela's Definitive ICC Withdrawal Announced

Venezuela has taken a decisive step by formally notifying the United Nations of its plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on Friday.

The withdrawal decision arises from dissatisfaction with what the Venezuelan government views as a 'geographical bias' in ICC proceedings. According to their claims, the court has been unjustly targeting countries in the Global South, with a particular focus on regions like Africa and Latin America.

This move highlights ongoing tensions regarding perceived inequalities within international judicial processes, raising questions about fairness and representation on the global stage.