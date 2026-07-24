Venezuela's Definitive ICC Withdrawal Announced
Venezuela has officially informed the United Nations of its decision to exit the International Criminal Court, as announced by Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia. The government cited a perceived geographical bias within the court, asserting that it disproportionately affects countries in the Global South, especially those in Africa and Latin America.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela has taken a decisive step by formally notifying the United Nations of its plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on Friday.
The withdrawal decision arises from dissatisfaction with what the Venezuelan government views as a 'geographical bias' in ICC proceedings. According to their claims, the court has been unjustly targeting countries in the Global South, with a particular focus on regions like Africa and Latin America.
This move highlights ongoing tensions regarding perceived inequalities within international judicial processes, raising questions about fairness and representation on the global stage.