Australian Court Upholds Ruling Against Pauline Hanson Over Racial Discrimination

An Australian court has rejected an appeal by right-wing politician Pauline Hanson, affirming that her remarks directed at a Muslim senator were racially discriminatory. The three-judge panel of the Full Federal Court unanimously upheld that Hanson's comments to Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi breached anti-discrimination laws.

Senator Faruqi welcomed the decision as a triumph for all individuals facing xenophobic attacks. Meanwhile, Hanson expressed her disappointment, claiming Australia's legal framework stifles public discourse and considering an appeal to the High Court.

The court's decision underscores Australia's stance against hate speech. Despite Hanson's contention that her comments were within her rights, the judges deemed them a variant of the historic racist slogan 'go back to where you came from.' The ruling reaffirms that hate speech falls outside free speech protections.