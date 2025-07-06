Left Menu

Modi Urges Tough Sanctions on Terrorists at BRICS Summit

At the BRICS Summit, PM Narendra Modi emphasized the need for strict sanctions against terrorists, condemning the Pahalgam attack and underscoring global unity against terrorism. He called for action beyond mere rhetoric, highlighting terrorism as humanity's greatest challenge and advocating for peace and cooperative efforts amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the BRICS Summit, stressed the urgent need for imposing stringent sanctions on terrorists. He remarked that both victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be treated equally, and firmly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack as an assault on India's core values.

Addressing a session dedicated to peace and security, Modi characterized terrorism as the gravest issue confronting society today. He expressed disappointment over any hesitation to take decisive action against terrorists, referencing previous obstructions at the UN regarding sanctions on certain Pakistan-based individuals.

Modi further emphasized that terrorism should be met with unequivocal action rather than selective convenience, highlighting the global significance of peace and development. He urged international cooperation, noting the challenging situation in Gaza and reaffirming India's commitment to peaceful resolutions, inspired by figures like Buddha and Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

