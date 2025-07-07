Left Menu

Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy: An Unyielding Commitment to Ideology

BJP's Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, celebrated for his unwavering commitment to ideology, was honored by Union Minister JP Nadda on his birth anniversary. Addressing party workers, Nadda emphasized Mookerjee's sacrifices and India's firm stance on national security post-terror attacks, congratulating workers on political successes in Delhi and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:18 IST
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, renowned for his steadfast commitment to ideology, was highlighted by the BJP's national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda as a pivotal figure who never sought power but remained loyal to his principles. Speaking on Mookerjee's birth anniversary, Nadda emphasized the immense sacrifices he made for the nation.

Nadda addressed party workers during the digital inauguration of six new party offices in Delhi and Haryana, acknowledging the emotional significance of the day for the BJP. He lauded Mookerjee's crucial role in ensuring West Bengal remained part of India, underscoring the nation's gratitude to him.

Highlighting India's decisive actions in national security, including responses to terrorism post-Uri and Pulwama attacks, Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He celebrated the BJP's recent political achievements in Delhi and Haryana, attributing these successes to the tireless efforts of party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

