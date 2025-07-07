Uttarakhand's Bold Steps for a Brighter Future
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasizes the importance of public cooperation for government initiatives like banning forced religious conversions and environmental protection. Speaking with ex-servicemen, he highlights the state's achievements and calls for participation in planting trees, while noting improvements in tourism and employment rates.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has called for public support to accompany the government's efforts to ban forced religious conversions, a critical concern amid demographic shifts in the state.
During the 'Developed Uttarakhand @2047, Samuhik Samvad With Ex-Servicemen' program, Dhami outlined bold measures undertaken by his administration, including actions against land encroachment and adopting a Uniform Civil Code, alongside introducing stringent anti-riot laws. He underscored the need for extensive public cooperation to ensure these initiatives' success.
The Chief Minister engaged with ex-servicemen on the state's development and solicited their insights. Dhami, steeped in a military family background, assured of his administration's commitment to their welfare. Furthermore, he encouraged ex-servicemen to protect both the environment and nation, announcing an initiative for planting 1,000 trees per division by the forest department. Dhami highlighted a surge in tourism and a decrease in unemployment, showcasing the state's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe's Tourism Boom: Balancing Opportunity with Challenges
Jammu & Kashmir's Revival: Tourism Flourishes and Innovation Soars
Odisha's Eco-Controversy: Balancing Tourism and Conservation
Tourism Rebounds in Kashmir: A Testament to Resilience
Odisha's Controversial Push to Soften Eco-Zone Regulations for Tourism Expansion