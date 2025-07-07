Uttarakhand's Bold Steps for a Brighter Future

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has called for public support to accompany the government's efforts to ban forced religious conversions, a critical concern amid demographic shifts in the state.

During the 'Developed Uttarakhand @2047, Samuhik Samvad With Ex-Servicemen' program, Dhami outlined bold measures undertaken by his administration, including actions against land encroachment and adopting a Uniform Civil Code, alongside introducing stringent anti-riot laws. He underscored the need for extensive public cooperation to ensure these initiatives' success.

The Chief Minister engaged with ex-servicemen on the state's development and solicited their insights. Dhami, steeped in a military family background, assured of his administration's commitment to their welfare. Furthermore, he encouraged ex-servicemen to protect both the environment and nation, announcing an initiative for planting 1,000 trees per division by the forest department. Dhami highlighted a surge in tourism and a decrease in unemployment, showcasing the state's progress.

