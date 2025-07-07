Hezbollah's Firm Stance Amidst Israeli Airstrikes: A Call for Resistance
Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem reaffirms the group's refusal to disarm amid ongoing Israeli occupation and airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Addressing a Shiite holy day gathering, Kassem emphasized resistance against aggression while questioning plans to disarm. The situation unfolds as a US envoy visits Lebanon to discuss a potential peace plan.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah's leader, Naim Kassem, stood firm on Sunday, rejecting demands for the militant group to disarm amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and occupation in southern Lebanon. These remarks were made during a video address to participants marking the Shiite holy day of Ashoura.
Ashoura commemorates a significant event—the 680 AD Battle of Karbala—symbolizing resistance against oppression for Shiites. The address follows a war between Israel and Hezbollah, capped by a US-brokered ceasefire, which saw heavy casualties and widespread destruction on Hezbollah's side.
The Israeli military continues operations in defiance of international pressure, maintaining strategic positions and performing airstrikes, heightening tensions. This backdrop sets the stage for an upcoming visit by US envoy Tom Barrack, aimed at discussing Hezbollah's disarmament and Israeli withdrawal, as Lebanon faces calls to unify under a single leadership and military force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Calls for Ceasefire
Tensions Reach New Heights: U.N. Security Council Urges Ceasefire in Middle East
Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Israel and Iran Exchange Missile Attacks Amid Tenuous Truce
Market Optimism Surges Amid Ceasefire Announcement
Moscow Calls for Fragile Ceasefire Amidst Tensions