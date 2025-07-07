Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

In a sharp critique, President Donald Trump labeled Elon Musk's recent announcement to create a new political entity, the 'America Party', as 'ridiculous'. Trump's comments came while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing public feud.

Musk's motivation for establishing the 'America Party' is rooted in his opposition to Trump's recently passed tax-cut and spending legislation, which Musk contends could bankrupt the U.S. His initiative aims to challenge Republican lawmakers supportive of the bill, highlighting a deepening rift with Trump, his former ally.

The fallout between the tech mogul and the former president developed amid Musk's criticism of the legislation's financial implications. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has faced scrutiny over its decision to nominate and then retract Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, as NASA's chief, spotlighting potential conflicts in governmental appointments.

