Left Menu

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk's plan to form a new political party as 'ridiculous'. Musk's proposal comes as a response to Trump's tax and spending bill, which Musk argues will harm the economy. The dispute has strained their past alliance, with Musk also criticizing Trump's policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 05:32 IST
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture
Musk

In a sharp critique, President Donald Trump labeled Elon Musk's recent announcement to create a new political entity, the 'America Party', as 'ridiculous'. Trump's comments came while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing public feud.

Musk's motivation for establishing the 'America Party' is rooted in his opposition to Trump's recently passed tax-cut and spending legislation, which Musk contends could bankrupt the U.S. His initiative aims to challenge Republican lawmakers supportive of the bill, highlighting a deepening rift with Trump, his former ally.

The fallout between the tech mogul and the former president developed amid Musk's criticism of the legislation's financial implications. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has faced scrutiny over its decision to nominate and then retract Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, as NASA's chief, spotlighting potential conflicts in governmental appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025