Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Chakka Jam' Protest in Patna
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in a 'chakka jam' protest in Patna against the new labour code and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, expressed concerns over the electoral rolls revision process and alleged partiality towards the ruling party.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, is set to join a 'chakka jam' protest in Patna this Wednesday. The action aims to oppose the recently introduced labour code and a controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
During a Monday press conference, India bloc figures such as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and state Congress President Rajesh Kumar, announced Gandhi's involvement in the protest. The event will include a march to the Election Commission's office in the state capital.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the electoral rolls revision, Yadav accused the Election Commission of favoring the BJP-led NDA. He warned that the roll update, expected to complete within a month, remains steeped in confusion, potentially skewing democratic fairness in the state.
ALSO READ
Bihar's Palm Tree Crisis Linked to Rise in Lightning Deaths
Bihar's Political Showdown: Lalu Prasad versus Samrat Choudhary
Political Tempers Rise Ahead of Bihar Elections: Key Players and Strategies Unveiled
Electoral Roll Purification Ahead of Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Caste Census and Youth Participation Ahead of Bihar Elections