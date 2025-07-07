Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Chakka Jam' Protest in Patna

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, is set to join a 'chakka jam' protest in Patna this Wednesday. The action aims to oppose the recently introduced labour code and a controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During a Monday press conference, India bloc figures such as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and state Congress President Rajesh Kumar, announced Gandhi's involvement in the protest. The event will include a march to the Election Commission's office in the state capital.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the electoral rolls revision, Yadav accused the Election Commission of favoring the BJP-led NDA. He warned that the roll update, expected to complete within a month, remains steeped in confusion, potentially skewing democratic fairness in the state.