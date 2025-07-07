Diplomatic Shake-Up: Zelenskiy's Potential Envoy Changes
President Zelenskiy of Ukraine considers replacing Ambassador Oksana Markarova to the U.S., as discussed in a call with former President Trump. Potential replacements include PM Denys Shmyhal and other Ukrainian officials. Discussions reportedly covered several important bilateral matters, although the White House hasn't commented yet.
In a pivotal move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is contemplating the replacement of the current U.S. Ambassador, Oksana Markarova. This decision emerged following a phone conversation with former U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by Bloomberg.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko are among the key contenders for the ambassadorial position to Washington, according to an undisclosed source.
Zelenskiy lauded his recent dialogue with Trump as the most productive yet, mentioning that they tackled various significant topics. However, the White House and Reuters have yet to confirm the Bloomberg report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
