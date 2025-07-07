CPI Condemns Espionage Allegations Against Kerala Government

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has vehemently criticized reports implicating the Kerala government in an espionage case involving YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who faces charges of spying. The CPI describes this accusation as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to shift focus from its national security shortcomings.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar argues that the blame on Kerala's tourism initiatives for Malhotra's travel to Pakistan is baseless. Kumar emphasizes that key travel authorizations such as passports, visas, and security monitoring are under the Union government's jurisdiction, disputing any allegations against the state.

Highlighting past lapses, Kumar lists BJP's history of espionage-related embarrassments and calls for accountability. He asserts that the BJP is deflecting blame from its intelligence failures and demands transparency, stressing that the Indian public deserves truth over political scapegoating.

(With inputs from agencies.)