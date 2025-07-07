Controversy Over Jai Gujarat Slogan Sparks Heated Debate
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde faced backlash for a 'Jai Gujarat' slogan, leading Shiv Sena MP Pratap Jadhav to draw criticism for calling Mumbai Gujarat's former capital. Political criticism ensued with accusations of betraying Maharashtra. CM Devendra Fadnavis defended Shinde's remarks amidst heightened tensions.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is facing criticism after his 'Jai Gujarat' slogan drew the ire of the opposition. This has led to Shiv Sena MP Pratap Jadhav being criticized for referring to Mumbai as Gujarat's former capital, intensifying political tensions.
Union Minister of State Pratap Jadhav's comments about Mumbai's historical links to Gujarat have sparked controversy, with opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, condemning what they see as a betrayal of Maharashtra.
Despite opposition backlash, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stood by Shinde, arguing that his remarks didn't demean Maharashtra. The incident underscores the ongoing political divide and sensitivity around regional identities and historical affiliations.
