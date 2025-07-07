Controversy Erupts as BJP Circulates Alleged TMC-Linked Video
BJP's West Bengal unit shared a video allegedly showing youths drinking on a college campus, accusing links to TMC's student wing amid outrage over a separate gang rape incident. The TMC questioned the video's timing and denied current affiliations. All gang rape accused were arrested promptly.
In a contentious move, the BJP's West Bengal branch has distributed a purported video displaying young individuals consuming alcohol on a college campus, alleging a connection to the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) student faction. This incident comes amidst a public outcry over the suspected gang rape of a South Calcutta Law College student.
The BJP claims the individuals shown in the contentious video belong to the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) from Balurghat College, situated in the Dakshin Dinajpur district. However, the ruling TMC has countered, clarifying that the individuals featured are no longer linked to their organization and questioning the motives behind unearthing a three-year-old video.
Meanwhile, in the separate incident of alleged sexual assault, authorities have taken swift action, arresting three accused individuals, alongside a security guard, all purportedly affiliated with the TMC's student wing. The TMCP emphasizes its stance of zero tolerance towards misconduct and reiterates its commitment to taking immediate corrective measures when necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
