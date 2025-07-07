Left Menu

Language Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Marathi Identity

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, criticized certain groups for comparing Marathi people to terrorists and failing to protect Hindu interests, amid ongoing language controversies. He and MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused BJP of harboring animosity towards Maharashtra. Recent violence in the state has fueled the debate.

In an intensifying debate over linguistic identity, Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, has made it clear that his party stands firmly in support of the Marathi language and culture. Thackeray took this opportunity to launch a scathing attack on factions he accuses of equating Marathi nationals with terrorists, while undermining their cultural stature.

Highlighting the ongoing political friction, Thackeray pointed fingers at the original Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it has deviated from its previous alliance with Shiv Sena. 'The Marathi identity is being maligned by people who fail to safeguard Hindu interests and associate wrongly with oppressors,' he asserted.

The controversy arises amid a heated debate on Hindi imposition, sparked by Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar added fuel to the fire by drawing parallels between the distressing Pahalgam terror attack and recent linguistic violence, which has included acts of vandalism and arrests.

