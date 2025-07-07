Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Revision In Bihar

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, has raised allegations against the ruling NDA in Bihar, claiming the special intensive revision of electoral rolls would favor the government. Bhattacharya accused the Election Commission of lacking neutrality due to its selection process, involving high-ranking government officials.

Addressing the media, Bhattacharya criticized the inclusion of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in selecting Commission members, suggesting an imbalance against opposition voices. He expressed concerns over potential disenfranchisement of voters, asserting that parties like the BJP and JD(U) silently support these changes to benefit electorally.

In response, the Left leader announced plans to protest during the July 9 chakka jam, coinciding with labor code demonstrations, to highlight the threat to voting rights. Bhattacharya urged Bihar residents to join the protest, hoping to attract judicial attention to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)