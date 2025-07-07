Diplomatic Shift: Marco Rubio's Strategic Indo-Pacific Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Malaysia this week, marking his inaugural foray into the Indo-Pacific as America's chief diplomat. Scheduled from July 8 to 12, the visit includes meetings in Kuala Lumpur with the 10-member ASEAN, highlighting a strategic pivot in U.S. foreign policy.

With President Donald Trump's trade policies casting uncertainty, Rubio's trip aims to bolster U.S. ties in a region vital against China's ascendance. The move signals a shift from the Middle East and Europe to the Indo-Pacific focusing on strengthening alliances.

Rubio's meetings follow collaborative efforts with nations like Australia, India, and Japan on critical mineral supplies. Meanwhile, ongoing trade dialogues with Vietnam indicate promising developments, though challenges remain with major partners like Japan amidst regional strategic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)