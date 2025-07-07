Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Image on Sanitary Pad Packets

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched legal actions in several states in response to what they describe as a 'coordinated and defamatory' digital campaign aimed at tarnishing Rahul Gandhi's image. At the heart of the controversy is a sanitary pad distribution drive in Bihar, featuring Gandhi's picture.

Claiming that the campaign includes doctored images and vulgar videos, the IYC has accused the BJP of using these tactics to divert public attention and undermine efforts geared toward women's welfare. According to the IYC, the content, first circulated on social media, is deliberately misleading and seeks to politicize a sensitive issue.

Complaints have been filed across various jurisdictions, including Bengaluru and Delhi, with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. The IYC vows to pursue all legal avenues, stressing that weaponizing menstruation for political gain is both unethical and criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)