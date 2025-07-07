BJP's Visual Rebranding in West Bengal: A Shift from Personal Icons to Party Identity

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has made a noteworthy change by removing photographs of senior party leaders from its press conference room backdrop, showcasing the party logo instead. This move emphasizes the importance of the party's identity over individual leaders and has ignited political discourse.

The alteration was first noticed during a press briefing by state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya, where the traditional flex banners featuring prominent leaders were replaced with a simple design of saffron hues, lotus symbols, and the party's name in Bengali and English. Bhattacharya clarified that this decision reflects the philosophy that the party supersedes individual leadership.

This minimalist approach mirrors that of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has long used a similar design in its press communications. The TMC and other parties like CPI(M) and Congress have traditionally avoided leader-centric visuals, focusing on party symbols instead. The BJP's move marks an important symbolic shift in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)