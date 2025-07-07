Left Menu

New Chapter in Turkey's Peace Process

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party met with President Erdogan to discuss disarmament of the PKK. They conveyed their views and suggested steps forward, highlighting a mutual willingness to progress the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:31 IST
New Chapter in Turkey's Peace Process
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The pro-Kurdish DEM party of Turkey engaged in pivotal discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, centering on the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. The discussions marked a crucial step in the ongoing peace process between the Turkish government and Kurdish representatives.

Following the meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, the DEM party released a statement outlining the exchange. Members of the delegation conveyed the party's perspectives and recommendations on potential future actions aimed at reducing tensions and continuing the peace initiative.

Both parties stressed the mutual desire to advance the peace process, indicating a shared commitment to addressing the longstanding conflict in the region. This dialogue signifies an important move towards conflict resolution, underscoring the complexities and importance of political negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025