New Chapter in Turkey's Peace Process

The pro-Kurdish DEM party of Turkey engaged in pivotal discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, centering on the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. The discussions marked a crucial step in the ongoing peace process between the Turkish government and Kurdish representatives.

Following the meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, the DEM party released a statement outlining the exchange. Members of the delegation conveyed the party's perspectives and recommendations on potential future actions aimed at reducing tensions and continuing the peace initiative.

Both parties stressed the mutual desire to advance the peace process, indicating a shared commitment to addressing the longstanding conflict in the region. This dialogue signifies an important move towards conflict resolution, underscoring the complexities and importance of political negotiation.

