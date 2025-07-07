Iran Opens Doors to U.S. Investors Amidst Regional Tensions

In a significant diplomatic shift, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that the nation's Supreme Leader is open to U.S. investments in Iran.

Pezeshkian noted that, according to the Supreme Leader, there are no barriers to American investors engaging with Iran. The statement comes amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

However, Pezeshkian criticized Israel, alleging its actions hinder regional peace following a recent clash between the two countries. This development could influence the geopolitical landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)