Palaniswami Launches Statewide Campaign, Targets DMK Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami kickstarted his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Justifying the alliance with BJP, he vowed a victory against DMK. During his public address, he criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin, while visiting various constituencies and engaging with farmers.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, has embarked on a statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Launching his campaign from Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu, he addressed a large crowd and justified his party's alliance with BJP, aiming for significant electoral success next year.
Taking a jibe at current Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami criticized DMK's shifting stance towards BJP. Highlighting the previous alignments between DMK and BJP, he claimed those alliances were only scrutinized now because of AIADMK's partnership.
Palaniswami affirmed plans to engage with all 234 Assembly constituencies to strengthen support, especially among farmers, pledging to further expand the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project, demonstrating AIADMK's commitment to a pro-farmer governance.
