Congress Questions Accountability in NMC Corruption Scandal

The Congress party has raised questions about the accountability of Health Minister J P Nadda amidst allegations of corruption in the National Medical Commission (NMC). This follows the CBI filing charges against various officials from the Health Ministry and NMC over a scandal involving allegations of bribery during medical college approvals.

Congress leader Onika Mehrotra, speaking at an AICC press conference, questioned whether Prime Minister Modi will seek Nadda's resignation, given the alleged misconduct unfolding in his ministry. Mehrotra expressed concerns over the possibility of the Health Minister being aware or complicit in these activities, following media reports suggesting that over 40 medical colleges might have secured recognition through corrupt practices.

The CBI's investigation, as detailed in an FIR dated June 30, 2025, names 35 individuals, highlighting manipulative practices within medical regulatory processes. Among those implicated are Dr. Montu Patel and Dr. Jeetu Lal Meena. The scandal underscores significant regulatory failures within the Ministery, compromising educational standards and impacting the future of students across various states.

