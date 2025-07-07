Left Menu

Congress Questions Accountability in NMC Corruption Scandal

The Congress has raised concerns over the alleged corruption in the National Medical Commission, questioning Health Minister J P Nadda's accountability. The CBI has booked ministry officials and others involved in approval manipulations of medical colleges. The scandal potentially affects numerous colleges across India, involving bribery and regulatory manipulation.

Updated: 07-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised questions about the accountability of Health Minister J P Nadda amidst allegations of corruption in the National Medical Commission (NMC). This follows the CBI filing charges against various officials from the Health Ministry and NMC over a scandal involving allegations of bribery during medical college approvals.

Congress leader Onika Mehrotra, speaking at an AICC press conference, questioned whether Prime Minister Modi will seek Nadda's resignation, given the alleged misconduct unfolding in his ministry. Mehrotra expressed concerns over the possibility of the Health Minister being aware or complicit in these activities, following media reports suggesting that over 40 medical colleges might have secured recognition through corrupt practices.

The CBI's investigation, as detailed in an FIR dated June 30, 2025, names 35 individuals, highlighting manipulative practices within medical regulatory processes. Among those implicated are Dr. Montu Patel and Dr. Jeetu Lal Meena. The scandal underscores significant regulatory failures within the Ministery, compromising educational standards and impacting the future of students across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

