Political Rhetoric and Language Tensions in Maharashtra

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel warns Maharashtra politicians, especially the Thackeray cousins, against falling for BJP's provocations after MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial 'patak patak ke marenge' remarks. Language tensions have escalated into a Marathi vs Hindi debate, impacting the political landscape ahead of civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:16 IST
Political Rhetoric and Language Tensions in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel issued a warning to Maharashtra politicians, urging them not to fall for BJP's political traps following MP Nishikant Dubey's inflammatory remarks. Jaleel emphasized the need for cautiousness among leaders, particularly the Thackeray cousins, to avoid giving BJP an advantage.

The warning comes amid growing tensions over a recent conflict involving MNS activists assaulting a shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi. Jaleel suggested that Dubey's comment intended to provoke a reaction that might ultimately benefit the saffron party.

Jaleel's remarks highlight a larger, ongoing debate between Marathi and Hindi speakers in Maharashtra, sparked by controversies around language teaching in schools and setting the stage for heated discussions in upcoming civic surveys. Politicians are reminded to remain vigilant and not fuel further contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

