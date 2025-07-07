Ashwani Kumar Sharma: New Face of Punjab BJP

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ashwani Kumar Sharma, a member of the Punjab Assembly, as the working president of its state unit.

This decision was taken by BJP national president J P Nadda, suggesting that Sharma could be elected as the state unit chief following the conclusion of organisational polls.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, former Lok Sabha MP, currently holds the position but had expressed his intention to step down last year. Sharma is expected to bring his experience from previous leadership and his RSS roots to strengthen the party in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)