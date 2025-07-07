AAP's Triumph in Punjab: A Sign of Public Approval

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday highlighted the impressive achievements of his party in Punjab over the past three years. Hailing the win in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, he called it a testament to the substantial work undertaken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

Speaking at a 'Dhanwad Sabha' gathering to thank Ludhiana voters, Kejriwal labeled the recent electoral results as a semi-final leading up to the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab and Gujarat. The AAP leader took jabs at both Congress and BJP, accusing them of running out of substantive issues and spreading misinformation.

Kejriwal also addressed the party's strides in education, healthcare, and drug de-addiction efforts, claiming a significant rise in education rankings for Punjab. He stressed that the AAP's achievements vastly outperformed those by previous administrations over several decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)