Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' against Bolsonaro: A Transcontinental Political Drama
US President Donald Trump criticized Brazilian authorities for pursuing legal action against former President Jair Bolsonaro, dubbing it a 'witch hunt.' Bolsonaro, on trial for an alleged coup attempt, denies the charges. Brazil's President Lula emphasized national sovereignty and democracy amid external commentary.
US President Donald Trump on Monday voiced strong criticism against Brazilian authorities regarding the legal proceedings targeting former President Jair Bolsonaro, describing it as a 'witch hunt.'
Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, faces accusations related to an alleged coup attempt from January 2023. Denying the allegations, he remains vocal about his claims of political persecution as his trial proceeds before Brazil's Supreme Court.
Trump, aligning with Bolsonaro, claimed that Brazil's treatment of the former right-wing leader was unfair and likened Bolsonaro's situation to his own legal battles. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed Brazil's sovereignty and democratic integrity in response to external remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- trial
- coup attempt
- Lula
- Supreme Court
- political drama
- witch hunt
- democracy
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Deliberate OBC Certificate Issuance for Single Mothers' Children
Supreme Court Backs Trump's Aggressive Deportation: A Victory Amidst Controversy
Supreme Court's Green Light: Trump Administration Resumes Controversial Deportations
El Salvador's Supreme Court Dismisses Venezuela's Plea
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief in Social Media Controversy