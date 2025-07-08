Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' against Bolsonaro: A Transcontinental Political Drama

US President Donald Trump on Monday voiced strong criticism against Brazilian authorities regarding the legal proceedings targeting former President Jair Bolsonaro, describing it as a 'witch hunt.'

Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, faces accusations related to an alleged coup attempt from January 2023. Denying the allegations, he remains vocal about his claims of political persecution as his trial proceeds before Brazil's Supreme Court.

Trump, aligning with Bolsonaro, claimed that Brazil's treatment of the former right-wing leader was unfair and likened Bolsonaro's situation to his own legal battles. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed Brazil's sovereignty and democratic integrity in response to external remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)