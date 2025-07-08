Left Menu

Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' against Bolsonaro: A Transcontinental Political Drama

US President Donald Trump criticized Brazilian authorities for pursuing legal action against former President Jair Bolsonaro, dubbing it a 'witch hunt.' Bolsonaro, on trial for an alleged coup attempt, denies the charges. Brazil's President Lula emphasized national sovereignty and democracy amid external commentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:01 IST
Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt' against Bolsonaro: A Transcontinental Political Drama
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday voiced strong criticism against Brazilian authorities regarding the legal proceedings targeting former President Jair Bolsonaro, describing it as a 'witch hunt.'

Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, faces accusations related to an alleged coup attempt from January 2023. Denying the allegations, he remains vocal about his claims of political persecution as his trial proceeds before Brazil's Supreme Court.

Trump, aligning with Bolsonaro, claimed that Brazil's treatment of the former right-wing leader was unfair and likened Bolsonaro's situation to his own legal battles. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed Brazil's sovereignty and democratic integrity in response to external remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025