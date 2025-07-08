Trump's Trade Tactics: Ceasefire Claims Between India and Pakistan

In a fresh round of political sparring, the Congress party has condemned US President Donald Trump for his repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan through trade strategies.

President Trump on Monday reiterated his assertion that he leveraged the United States' trade relations to halt escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Trump's statement, which seeks to attribute the cessation of hostilities to his diplomatic intervention, has drawn criticism from Congress, which calls for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond.

Trump has maintained that his actions prevented potential nuclear conflict, citing a series of deals that purportedly include India. As discussions around trade agreements loom large, Trump's narrative continues to circulate both domestically and internationally, with the Congress challenging the credibility of his claims.

