BJP vs AIMIM: Sparks Fly over Minority Rights in India

A fresh controversy has erupted between BJP and AIMIM leaders over the treatment and rights of minorities in India. BJP leader Prakash Reddy defended Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who commented that minorities in India receive more benefits than the majority. Reddy emphasized that the Indian Constitution is upheld majorly because Hindus are in the majority.

In an interview with ANI, Reddy criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his response, maintaining that though minority groups enjoy certain advantages, they must respect the Constitution. Reddy cited Pakistan and Bangladesh as countries without a functioning Constitution, unlike India, which he says will never re-draft its holy legal framework provided by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The debate intensified when Owaisi took to social media, alleging that minorities in India have become 'hostages' and questioning Prime Minister Modi's intent in his speeches. Rijiju countered by highlighting that minorities prefer migrating to India rather than other countries, underscoring the equality of the government's welfare schemes.

