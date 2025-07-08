Left Menu

Bihar's New Youth Commission: Empowerment and Employment on the Horizon

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is forming the Bihar Youth Commission to boost employment and empowerment for youth amid criticism of job scarcity. This commission aims to offer advisory support for youth upliftment, ensuring education and job opportunities, and addressing social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster opportunities for the young population, the Nitish Kumar government announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission. The initiative, approved in a cabinet meeting led by the Chief Minister, is designed to address employment challenges faced by the state's youth.

With assembly elections around the corner, the government faces criticism over job shortages. The new commission promises to advise the government on youth-related issues, and ensure enhanced education and employment avenues. It will also collaborate with various departments to uplift and empower the youth.

The Bihar Youth Commission will focus on self-reliance, skill development, and securing the future for youths in Bihar. It will prioritize private sector employment within the state and address social challenges like addictions. The government aims for this initiative to prepare the youth for secure and capable futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

