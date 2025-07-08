DMK's Debt Dilemma: AIADMK Slams Current Regime's Fiscal Decisions
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu for increasing state debt despite higher revenue. Palaniswami claims that no new projects have been launched and accuses DMK of breaking electoral promises, including failing to fill government posts as promised.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a biting critique of the current Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK regime of accumulating debt despite increased state revenue.
Palaniswami cited a significant Rs 4.38 lakh crore debt accrued over four years and highlighted plans for an additional Rs 1 lakh crore borrowing this year, questioning the necessity given rising revenues.
Despite pledges to reduce unemployment, he points to unfulfilled promises like filling four lakh government positions. The former Chief Minister also praised AIADMK's past projects in Coimbatore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- debts
- revenue
- projects
- election
- promises
- government
- Coimbatore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Nilambur Byelection: A Mid-Term Test for Kerala Politics
AAP's Sanjeev Arora Leads in Ludhiana West By-Election
Trinamool Congress Leads in Kaliganj By-Election
Assembly By-Elections: Early Leads Emerge Across Five Constituencies
Intense Showdown in Nilambur: UDF Leads in Crucial Byelection