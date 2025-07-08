DMK's Debt Dilemma: AIADMK Slams Current Regime's Fiscal Decisions

In a biting critique of the current Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK regime of accumulating debt despite increased state revenue.

Palaniswami cited a significant Rs 4.38 lakh crore debt accrued over four years and highlighted plans for an additional Rs 1 lakh crore borrowing this year, questioning the necessity given rising revenues.

Despite pledges to reduce unemployment, he points to unfulfilled promises like filling four lakh government positions. The former Chief Minister also praised AIADMK's past projects in Coimbatore.

(With inputs from agencies.)