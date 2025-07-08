Diplomatic Rift Deepens: Philippines Summons Chinese Ambassador
The Philippines' foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador over sanctions against ex-senator Francis Tolentino. The sanctions, a response to Tolentino's role in maritime law legislation opposed by China, signify worsening ties between Beijing and Manila, exacerbated by disputes over the South China Sea under President Ferdinand Marcos.
The Philippines' foreign ministry has taken a definitive step in its diplomatic relations by summoning China's ambassador to Manila. The move comes in response to Beijing imposing sanctions on former senator Francis Tolentino.
Tolentino's role in approving maritime laws contrary to China's interests appears to have instigated this diplomatic confrontation. The sanctions prevent Tolentino from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, which Beijing attributes to his 'egregious conduct' harming bilateral ties. This development has intensified the ongoing tension between the two nations.
Under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos, relations have further soured, especially concerning maritime disputes. The Philippines continues to face challenges related to China's expansive claims in the South China Sea despite international rulings against Beijing's assertions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary and Slovakia Block 18th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia
Hungary and Slovakia Oppose EU Sanctions on Russia over Energy Dependency
EU Sanctions Reshape Dynamics Against Assad Allies
Hungary and Slovakia Block EU Sanctions Over Russian Energy Imports
China's Multibillion-Dollar Investments in Iran: Navigating Allies Under Sanctions