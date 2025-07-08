Left Menu

Bihar Government Forms Youth Commission to Boost Employment

The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, has initiated the Bihar Youth Commission to enhance employment opportunities for youth. The commission aims to train and empower the youth, coordinating with departments for better job prospects. The opposition criticizes the move as a copy of their welfare agendas.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, targeting the enhancement of employment opportunities for the state's youth. This decision, which comes ahead of impending assembly elections, aims at addressing the unemployment issue criticized by the opposition.

At a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar, the cabinet cleared the proposal, which envisions training and empowering young people, making them self-reliant and skilled. The commission is expected to advise the government on matters concerning youth welfare and coordinate with various departments to ensure better education and employment facilities.

Reacting to the development, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of imitating welfare measures proposed by his party. As part of additional initiatives, the cabinet also approved incentives for disabled individuals preparing for civil service examinations.

