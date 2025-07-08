Norman Tebbit: The Indomitable Conservative

Norman Tebbit, a pivotal figure in British politics and a staunch ally of Margaret Thatcher, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Tebbit, known for his unyielding conservative policies, played a crucial role in Thatcher's free-market revolution during the 1980s. He famously urged the unemployed to 'get on their bikes' and introduced the controversial 'cricket test' for immigrants.

A political heavyweight often embroiled in controversy, Tebbit never shied away from voicing his opinions. Despite being a divisive figure, his contributions to the Conservative Party and British politics left an indelible mark.

