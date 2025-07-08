Left Menu

Norman Tebbit: The Indomitable Conservative

Norman Tebbit, a prominent conservative figure and ally of Margaret Thatcher, has died at age 94. Known for his role in tackling trade unions, Tebbit was famous for his 'cricket test' comment on immigrants. Despite his tough demeanor, he maintained strong influence in British politics.

Updated: 08-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:48 IST
Norman Tebbit, a pivotal figure in British politics and a staunch ally of Margaret Thatcher, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Tebbit, known for his unyielding conservative policies, played a crucial role in Thatcher's free-market revolution during the 1980s. He famously urged the unemployed to 'get on their bikes' and introduced the controversial 'cricket test' for immigrants.

A political heavyweight often embroiled in controversy, Tebbit never shied away from voicing his opinions. Despite being a divisive figure, his contributions to the Conservative Party and British politics left an indelible mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

