High-Stakes Trial: The Man Who Shot Slovak PM Faces Justice

Juraj Cintula, the man accused of seriously wounding Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico last year, was brought to court in shackles on Tuesday, as his trial commenced. Cintula, 72, has admitted to shooting Fico but denies an intention to kill. The prosecution has labeled his act as terrorism, raising stakes in a politically charged atmosphere.

Cintula, an outspoken critic of Fico's policies, especially regarding culture, media, and Ukraine, proclaimed support for free culture and democracy outside the courtroom. Prosecutor Katarina Habcakova rejected Cintula's offer for a 12-year sentence, claiming his aim was to incapacitate Fico and hinder government operations.

The case has further fueled political tensions in Slovakia. The shooting highlighted deep divisions over Fico's leadership style and his recent pro-Russian policies, sparking large public protests. Despite the severity of the charges, Fico has shown forgiveness towards Cintula, choosing not to attend the trial himself.

