High-Stakes Trial: The Man Who Shot Slovak PM Faces Justice

Juraj Cintula, who admitted to shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico without intent to kill, faces trial under terrorism charges. Tensions in Slovakia rise as political narratives clash, with Cintula's actions linked to disagreements over policies. The trial unfolds amid widespread protests against Fico's pro-Russian stance.

Updated: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST
Juraj Cintula, the man accused of seriously wounding Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico last year, was brought to court in shackles on Tuesday, as his trial commenced. Cintula, 72, has admitted to shooting Fico but denies an intention to kill. The prosecution has labeled his act as terrorism, raising stakes in a politically charged atmosphere.

Cintula, an outspoken critic of Fico's policies, especially regarding culture, media, and Ukraine, proclaimed support for free culture and democracy outside the courtroom. Prosecutor Katarina Habcakova rejected Cintula's offer for a 12-year sentence, claiming his aim was to incapacitate Fico and hinder government operations.

The case has further fueled political tensions in Slovakia. The shooting highlighted deep divisions over Fico's leadership style and his recent pro-Russian policies, sparking large public protests. Despite the severity of the charges, Fico has shown forgiveness towards Cintula, choosing not to attend the trial himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

