Left Menu

Far-Right Patriots Take Lead on EU Climate Target Talks

The far-right Patriots for Europe group will steer the European Parliament's negotiations on the EU's 2040 climate aim, to cut emissions by 90%. This role could complicate discussions, given the group's skepticism of EU climate policies. European lawmakers must navigate this in the months before COP30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:34 IST
Far-Right Patriots Take Lead on EU Climate Target Talks

The far-right Patriots for Europe group has been appointed to manage the European Parliament's focus on the EU's newly set climate objectives, prompting concerns over the group's stance against environmental regulations. The decision was confirmed in a series of press briefings by EU lawmakers from various political factions.

The Patriots have consistently opposed EU climate legislation and are aligned with prominent political figures like Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orban. Their new role gives them significant influence in the upcoming negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament concerning the 2040 target.

Despite their appointment, some parliament members emphasized the ability to challenge and revise any initial proposals from the Patriots. With the COP30 climate summit on the horizon, collaboration among pro-European blocs remains crucial to advancing climate goals.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025