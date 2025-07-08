Far-Right Patriots Take Lead on EU Climate Target Talks
The far-right Patriots for Europe group will steer the European Parliament's negotiations on the EU's 2040 climate aim, to cut emissions by 90%. This role could complicate discussions, given the group's skepticism of EU climate policies. European lawmakers must navigate this in the months before COP30.
The far-right Patriots for Europe group has been appointed to manage the European Parliament's focus on the EU's newly set climate objectives, prompting concerns over the group's stance against environmental regulations. The decision was confirmed in a series of press briefings by EU lawmakers from various political factions.
The Patriots have consistently opposed EU climate legislation and are aligned with prominent political figures like Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orban. Their new role gives them significant influence in the upcoming negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament concerning the 2040 target.
Despite their appointment, some parliament members emphasized the ability to challenge and revise any initial proposals from the Patriots. With the COP30 climate summit on the horizon, collaboration among pro-European blocs remains crucial to advancing climate goals.
