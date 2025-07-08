Left Menu

Fiery Debate Challenge on Farmers' Issues Triggers Political War of Words

A verbal clash between the ruling Congress and the BRS erupted as the BRS leader K T Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a debate on farmers' welfare. The debate, proposed to take place at the Press Club, saw increased security due to the gathering of BRS supporters.

A heated verbal exchange has erupted between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Telangana. The conflict arose after BRS leader K T Rama Rao, along with party supporters, demanded a public debate with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the handling of farmers' issues.

Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of repeatedly avoiding a direct discussion, despite issuing multiple public challenges. Security around the Press Club was heightened as BRS supporters gathered to back Rao's call for accountability in government welfare measures for farmers.

The BRS claimed that no official representation from the Congress attended the proposed debate, reinforcing the opposition's narrative of sidelined farmer-related issues in the Assembly. This political skirmish underscores the growing tensions around agricultural policies in the state.

