Fiery Debate Challenge on Farmers' Issues Triggers Political War of Words

A heated verbal exchange has erupted between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Telangana. The conflict arose after BRS leader K T Rama Rao, along with party supporters, demanded a public debate with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the handling of farmers' issues.

Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of repeatedly avoiding a direct discussion, despite issuing multiple public challenges. Security around the Press Club was heightened as BRS supporters gathered to back Rao's call for accountability in government welfare measures for farmers.

The BRS claimed that no official representation from the Congress attended the proposed debate, reinforcing the opposition's narrative of sidelined farmer-related issues in the Assembly. This political skirmish underscores the growing tensions around agricultural policies in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)