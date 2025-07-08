Left Menu

Union Minister Rebukes AAP Over Gangster Protection Allegations

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Punjab AAP president Aman Arora for alleging the Centre's protection of gangsters. Bittu called for accountability from the Punjab government, questioning its handling of law and order. He refuted Arora’s claims and defended the Centre’s tough stance on terrorism and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:54 IST
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Punjab AAP president Aman Arora's remarks that accused the Centre of shielding gangsters. Bittu labeled Arora's comments as irresponsible, emphasizing that such allegations deflect from the AAP government's shortcomings in managing Punjab's law and order situation.

Bittu announced he would write to the Punjab governor, challenging the validity of Arora's allegations and seeking written clarifications from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary K A P Sinha. He raised questions about whether Arora's statements mirrored the official stance of the state government led by Bhagwant Mann.

Highlighting the Abohar murder case, Bittu blamed the Punjab government for failing to address the escalating influence of gangsters. He asserted that AAP is evading responsibility and attacking the Centre instead of addressing its governance lapses in maintaining law and order in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

