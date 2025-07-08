Turkish Mayor Arrested Amid Widening Corruption Investigation

In a significant legal development, a Turkish court has ordered that the mayor of Adana, Zeydan Karalar, be held in detention pending trial on corruption charges, according to reports from NTV.

The ruling is part of an expanding investigation targeting individuals affiliated with the main opposition. Alongside Karalar, five other individuals have also been remanded in custody under the investigation.

This move highlights the intensifying legal actions against opposition figures in Turkey, as the government continues its clampdown on corruption within the ranks of its political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)