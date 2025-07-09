Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions Ignite: Houthi Attacks Spark Global Maritime Concerns

Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated tensions with attacks on Liberian-flagged cargo ships in the Red Sea, killing three mariners and injuring two others. The assaults, linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, have disrupted international trade routes and heightened fears of further regional unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels have reignited fears over maritime security in the Red Sea with attacks on Liberian-flagged cargo vessels, resulting in multiple casualties. The incidents highlight the persistent threat posed by the group, which has been targeting strategically vital trade routes amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

The recent attacks on the Greek-owned Eternity C and Magic Seas mark the first Houthi actions on shipping since late 2024. These aggressive moves have been linked to the broader geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Hamas, and Iran, adding strain to an already fragile regional context.

International authorities, including the European Union and the US Embassy in Yemen, have condemned the Houthis for threatening global commerce and regional stability. Concerns grow as these incidents may herald a renewed campaign, potentially involving Western military forces, critical for safeguarding vital maritime passages.

