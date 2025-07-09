Red Sea Tensions Ignite: Houthi Attacks Spark Global Maritime Concerns

Yemen's Houthi rebels have reignited fears over maritime security in the Red Sea with attacks on Liberian-flagged cargo vessels, resulting in multiple casualties. The incidents highlight the persistent threat posed by the group, which has been targeting strategically vital trade routes amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

The recent attacks on the Greek-owned Eternity C and Magic Seas mark the first Houthi actions on shipping since late 2024. These aggressive moves have been linked to the broader geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Hamas, and Iran, adding strain to an already fragile regional context.

International authorities, including the European Union and the US Embassy in Yemen, have condemned the Houthis for threatening global commerce and regional stability. Concerns grow as these incidents may herald a renewed campaign, potentially involving Western military forces, critical for safeguarding vital maritime passages.