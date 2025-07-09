Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Global Standoff

President Donald Trump's recent decision to postpone tariffs has triggered a mix of relief and confusion among global trade partners. Major economies like Japan and South Korea see potential deal-making opportunities despite the looming threat of new tariffs.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains optimistic, aiming for a deal that serves both U.S. and Japanese interests without undermining local industries. Meanwhile, South Korea and the European Union are engaging in intense negotiations to avoid the impact of punitive tariffs.

Smaller nations such as South Africa face uncertainty, with leaders striving to resolve discussions. Business leaders globally express concerns about the unpredictable landscape, which has already caused financial strain due to the volatile costs involved in tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)