Prime Minister Modi Receives Brazil's Top Honour

In a significant diplomatic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received Brazil's highest civilian accolade, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross. This prestigious award was conferred upon him by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in acknowledgment of Modi's substantial contributions to bolstering bilateral relations and facilitating cooperation across a variety of global platforms.

During a joint press statement alongside President Lula, Modi expressed profound gratitude, noting that this recognition was a momentous occasion not only for himself but also for over a billion Indians. He credited President Lula as being instrumental in the initiation of the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and emphasized that the award equally honors Lula's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister further articulated that the award serves as an inspiration for both nations to deepen their friendly relations. Modi's acceptance of this accolade, which marks the 26th international honor received since May 2014, underscores the international community's acknowledgment of India's growing global influence.